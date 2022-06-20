IMS Capital Management Purchases New Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. IMS Capital Management owned about 0.99% of Perma-Pipe International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

