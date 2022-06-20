Insider Buying: Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Insider Acquires £13,915 in Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,889.19).

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 234 ($2.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals plc has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

CAML has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.22) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

