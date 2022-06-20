Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,351. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

