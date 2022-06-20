Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $127,773.35

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $127,773.35 and $282.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.01110122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00107920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080853 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013397 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,525,869 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

