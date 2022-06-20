Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

