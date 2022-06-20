Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $202.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
