International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

