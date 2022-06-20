Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 204,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

