Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 129.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

