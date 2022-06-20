Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 20.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $228,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

