IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) PT Lowered to GBX 147

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IPZYF stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. IP Group has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.
IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
