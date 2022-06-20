IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) PT Lowered to GBX 147

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IPZYF stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. IP Group has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

