IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $183.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.86.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
IPGP stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
