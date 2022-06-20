IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $183.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

IPGP stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

