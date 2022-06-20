IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $56,795.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.81 or 0.99977100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00123326 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

