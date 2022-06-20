Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,835 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 482,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

