Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,511. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.