iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

