iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

