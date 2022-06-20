iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IEMG stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

