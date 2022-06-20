iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $64.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

