iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Reduced by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 208,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27.

