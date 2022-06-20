iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 19.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $85,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000.

ESGU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. 49,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

