iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,830. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.