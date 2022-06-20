iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

MBB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $95.55. 144,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

