iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.48. 3,621,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,947,277. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.