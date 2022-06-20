iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.