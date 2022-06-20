iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $105.42. 527,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

