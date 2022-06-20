iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,872 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 678.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 527,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

