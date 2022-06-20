iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 60,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

