iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,609,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

