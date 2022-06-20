iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.66. 1,849,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

