iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $58.56. 437,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

