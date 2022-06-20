iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $58.56. 437,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

