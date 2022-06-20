iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

