Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires 56 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Adobe were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.79. 267,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

