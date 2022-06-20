Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 611,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

