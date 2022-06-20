Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

