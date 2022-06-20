J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

