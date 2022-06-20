Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $257.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.70.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

