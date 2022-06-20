Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($41.67) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.42% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.29) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.00 ($35.42).

EPA:RNO traded up €0.36 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting €24.04 ($25.04). 2,334,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.93 and a 200-day moving average of €27.63. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($104.90).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

