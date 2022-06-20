JMP Securities Trims Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Target Price to $17.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

EFC opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $802.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

