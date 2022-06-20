Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $7.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.



About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,901,348,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

