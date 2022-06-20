Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

