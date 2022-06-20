JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stake Lowered by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for 4.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $50,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 172,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.