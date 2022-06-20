JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Reduced by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,344 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

