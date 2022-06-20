Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kape Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 288 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 460 ($5.58). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.