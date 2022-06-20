Karp Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.30. 1,970,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.16.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

