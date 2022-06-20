Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 117,519 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,519 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWP traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $76.44. 54,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

