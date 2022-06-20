Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 17,953 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,618,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

