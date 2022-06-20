Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 9,233 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 473,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 2,997,843 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.