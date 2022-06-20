Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

