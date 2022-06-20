Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

